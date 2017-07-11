Stolen vehicle recovered in Springfield

One of two stolen vehicles reported to Jacksonville Police has been recovered in Springfield.

Jacksonville Police Lieutenant Chris Johnson confirmed that local authorities recovered a truck in Springfield that was reported stolen yesterday.

One of the vehicles was reportedly stolen from North East Street, while the other was reportedly stolen from West Walnut. Johnson says Jacksonville Police had been in contact with Springfield Police regarding the stolen vehicles.

The recovered vehicle was a truck that was reported stolen from West Walnut. A second reportedly stolen truck, a 2007 white GMC from the 600 block of North East, has not been recovered.

The incidents remain under investigation.