Storms Knock Out Power, Close Roads

Severe wind and hail moved throughout the WLDS/WEAI listening area late Wednesday afternoon resulting in some major problems.

Ameren-Illinois reported that around 3700 people in Concord and New Berlin were without power for an extended amount of time beginning around 4PM yesterday afternoon. Ameren crews were able to bring back up about half of those customers in a short amount of time but were still working at 7PM to restore power to the remaining homes. Eventually, power was restored to all customers around 8:45PM.

Illinois District 9 State Police Headquarters had to close portions Illinois Route 104 for an extended amount of time due to power lines over the roads. Westbound traffic had to be diverted from the highway at Loami at John’s Creek & Lowder Road and eastbound at Jasmine Road for several hours. Old State Road at Matson Road due to a downed power pole temporarily on Wednesday evening, as well.



Reports of dime-sized hail came through Ashland at about 4PM. East of Jacksonville reports of lowered visibility due to large dust clouds brought on by 60+ mile per hour wind gusts caused some problems for motorists.

More severe storms can be expected this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

