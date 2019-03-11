Streator woman dies after crash in Morgan County

A Streator woman is dead following a crash on Route 111 in Morgan County this weekend.

According to a press release from Illinois State Police District 9, officers responded to a single vehicle crash shortly before 7:30 a.m. Saturday on Route 111 a half a mile south of Pitchford Road in Morgan County.

Reports claim that 22-year old Darryl Hall, of Chicago, was driving a 2018 Gray Kia Soul northbound on Route 111 near Pitchford Road when, for unknown reasons it left the roadway and struck a utility pole. As a result of the crash, 20-year old Haley Edwards, of Streator, who was traveling in the front passenger seat, was pronounced dead.

An investigation of the crash is still pending by Illinois State Police.