Street maintenance, other resolutions among items for city council meeting

A potential street maintenance program and an agreement with the JREDC are among the topics for discussion at tonight’s city council meeting.

Jacksonville aldermen will gather for the first time in 2018 at their normal workshop start time at 6 p.m. Here, city council members will hear a report from Mayor Ezard in which they will discuss a potential five-year commitment to the Jacksonville Regional Economic Development Corporation, or JREDC.

During the regular council meeting, aldermen will hear a resolution to authorize the aforementioned agreement to the JREDC. On the consent agenda for the night, council members will vote on a resolution to authorize a 2018 MFT Street Maintenance Program which would involve the municipality maintaining streets and highways under the Illinois Highway Code.

Aldermen will also vote on a handful of resolutions regarding engineering contracts for the Water and Wastewater Treatment Plants. Other items include the possible promotion of an individual within the Jacksonville Fire Department, as well as waiving the residency requirement for Jacksonville Police Chief Adam Mefford.

All of tonight’s action takes place at the Jacksonville Municipal Building.