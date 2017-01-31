Structure Fire in Franklin Claims 3 Lives

Three people have died in an overnight structure fire in Franklin Il. According to the Morgan County Coroner, The West Central Dispatch Center received a call at approximately 2:20 am, of a fully involved structure fire at 409 E. State Street in Franklin. Emergency crews from Franklin Fire, Waverly Fire and EMS, Murrayville and Woodson Fire Department, Passavant Hospital EMS and American Ambulance responded to the call but were unable to resue the 3 victims. Emergency crews remain on the scene. The fire has been put out and an investigation is being conducted by the Morgan County Coroner, The Morgan County Sheriff’s Department and the Office of the Illinois Fire Marshall.

The names of the victims will be released following the notification of family.