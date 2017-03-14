Structure Fire on Beecher leads to Arson Investigation

An arson investigation is underway following a structure fire on Beecher Avenue last night.

According to Jacksonville Fire Chief Doug Sills, the Jacksonville Fire Department responded to a single family dwelling fire yesterday evening at 227 W Beecher.

Chief Sills describes how the call came in and what crews found upon their arrival.

“The call came in at approximately 5:10 yesteday afternoon. Crews arrived on scene within three minutes of being dispatched. On arrival, they had a two-story structure that was issuing heavy smoke from all floors. Upon entry, crews found the main body of fire on the first floor at the rear of the structure, extending up an open staircase to the second floor,” says Sills.

Sills says the cause of the fire is still under investigation, and that based on what was found at the scene, the Jacksonville Fire Department has called in arson investigation.

Sills explains why the fire department typically calls in an outside arson investigation.

“When we cannot determine an exact cause, or it’s in a location that we would discount any electrical, mechanical, gas or anything of that nature, we usually call in some outside help to make sure we conduct a full investigation,” says Sills.

No one was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported. The damage is estimated at $55,000 dollars. The Jacksonville Fire Department, along with South Jacksonville Fire was on scene for 2 1/2 hours.