Student-led C.E.O. program to host lunch event next week

Students of the Morgan-Scott CEO program are organizing a lunch event at Hamilton’s next Wednesday.

As part of the CEO, or Creating Entrepreneurial Opportunities program, students are required to organize a class business. To raise money for that business, they’ve organized next week’s lunch event.

CEO of Rent Like a Champion and Routt graduate Michael Doyle, who was featured on ABC’s “Shark Tank,” will be featured as the event’s guest speaker. Doyle explains how he first got involved with the CEO program.

“I first got in touch with the class when I was home for Thanksgiving in 2015. As part of the class, they have to start their own business essentially, put on some sort of for-profit venture. The class this year decided that they wanted to do a business lunch event so they reached out probably three months ago and asked if I wanted to speak at it, so that’s kind of how it all came together,” says Doyle.

Doyle says the lunch is a great way for the community to support local students from a number of area schools.

“It’s a cool opportunity to support the efforts of the students in the class. As far as I know, it’s an entirely student-driven event, so the students are the ones who booked the room at Hamilton’s, they’re the ones who I’ve been working with to come speak and they’re the ones who’ve been pushing the tickets. So it’s kind of cool that this is really their event and a really neat opportunity for folks in the community to go out and support the kids who are putting this all together,” Doyle says.

He explains what he’ll be talking about during the event.

“I’m just going to tell my story a bit, kind of how I got started with Rent Like A Champion, the background of what are company’s done so far and what our goals are for the next few years. And then give hopefully a couple things that are maybe helpful just in terms of things I’ve learned along the way, mistakes that we’ve made, things that i would’ve done differently or some of the things i maybe would’ve done sooner had i known what I know now when I first started out,” says Doyle.

The lunch takes place at Hamilton’s next Wednesday, February 15th from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tickets are $30 per person or $200 for a table of eight and can be purchased at the door or by contacting Sales Manager Patrick May at 217-204-3666.