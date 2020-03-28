Students in Illinois to Return to Learning at Month’s End, Dist 117 Lunches to Continue This Week

Students in the State of Illinois will be back to learning soon, while still practicing social distancing.

State Superintendent of Education Dr. Carmen I. Ayala announced Friday evening that Remote Learning Days will begin for schools statewide on March 31 and continue until in-person instruction can resume.

During Remote Learning Days, schools may implement either an E-Learning Plan or a Remote Learning Day Plan that provides students with instruction and access to educators through whatever means possible.

Schools may use up to five Remote Learning Planning Days at any time after March 30 to work on Remote Learning Day Plans in partnership with their collective bargaining units.

Remote Learning Days, Remote Learning Planning Days, and Act of God Days count as actual student attendance days. All of these days count toward the minimum length of the school year and will not need to be made up.

Governor J.B. Pritzker issued an executive order Friday suspending state assessment testing for the 2020 spring semester, including the Constitution exam.

This action officially ends assessment activity statewide for the Illinois Assessment of Readiness, Illinois Science Assessment, SAT, and Dynamic Learning Maps-Alternate Assessment for the 2019-20 school year.

Jacksonville District 117 Superintendent Steve Ptacek said in an email to parents and also vai a Facebook post that the district will be working on implementing a E-learing program, and asked parents to please be patient as implementation of the program will take tremendous planning by the district.

Ptacek says that meals will continue to be provided for Distirct 117 students, on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays.

Ptacek says there will be enough food to provide each student 2 meals on Tuesday and Thursday. Only one meal will be provided on Mondays.

Meals will be distributed at the south side (Front) of Jacksonville High School from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon. Meals will also be provided at the same time, at Murrayville-Woodson Elementary School for students living within that school boundary.