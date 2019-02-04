Study done to Better Understand Local and National Meth Problem

Announced in a press release today, an extensive study by American Addiction Centers Resource, Rehabs.com , has uncovered the scale of the meth problem on both a national and more localized scale.

The use of methamphetamine or crystal meth as is more commonly known, has caused widespread alarm in recent years“ a nationwide problem which has surged somewhat surprisingly as authorities thought they had conquered the drug years ago in the early 2000s.

The study analyzed the thousands of meth lab busts and seizures across the nation, tracking geographical and chronological trends of the resurgent threat. Rehabs.com created an interactive map, based on the last decade of data, so that readers can see how close they have lived to a meth lab.

The study revealed there have been 948 clandestine meth labs in Illinois state over the last decade. Chicago residents, for example, have lived within 4 miles from a lab on average.

In other data analyzed, it was revealed that that the average potency of crystal-meth seized in Illinois was 53%, lower than the national average of 58%. 76,050 net grams were seized in 2016.

You can find a link to the interactive map in this article on our news page at WLDS.com