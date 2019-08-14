Study: Illinois in Top 10 for Pre-K Education

According to a recent study, Illinois is showing in the Top 10 for Pre-K education. WalletHub, a personal finance company based in Washington D.C., says Illinois ranks 8th in the nation for the quality of Pre-K education. According to WalletHub research, Pre-K education results in better test scores, less crime and several economic benefits. The study conducted over the last year looked at all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The study was based on 12 different metrics including state Pre-K programs, waiting list times, school safety plans, and monthly costs.

According to the study, Illinois ranked 4th in the share of 3 and 4 year olds enrolled in Pre-K, Pre-K special education, and head start programs and 1st in the share of school districts that offer Pre-K programs. The full report can be found at this link.