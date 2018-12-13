Study says Morgan County drivers among least safe near schools

A recent comprehensive study of people driving dangerously near schools in the United States says folks in Morgan County, Illinois are among the worst offenders.

Zendrive, a driving analytics company, ranked Illinois one of the worst states in the country for dangerous drivers near schools. The data was compiled in April of this year and covers the roads and driving conditions near more than 125,000 schools throughout the United States.

The map offered by Zendrive gives a ranking on the ‘A+ to F’ scale to each state, as well as to every county in each state and to every school which served as a focal point to study the driving conditions near the school.

A recent story from our news affiliate WICS News Channel 20 says Zendrive looks at people’s driving behavior around schools through sensors in the phone, which can then pinpoint to a certain location.The analytics of the study are based off driving habits of those on the road and are not necessarily a reflection of the school districts. Whether it’s accelerating too fast, on the phone or braking too hard, the study said local drivers are putting kids at risk walking to and from school.

The state of Illinois received an F overall, and was listed as 49th out of 51 regions studied, being the 50 states and the District of Columbia. The only two states to be ranked worse were Florida at 50th and California ranked last in the nation.

Clicking on Illinois on the interactive map of the study brings forth the option to look over each of Illinois’ 102 counties. If you click on any county, you can look at the ratings Zendrive gave to conditions near each school in the study.

While most other counties in West Central Illinois are ranked among the 50 best in the state and got A and B ratings, Morgan County was ranked 101st out of 102 counties and got an F. Sangamon County, the only other in West Central Illinois that got an F, was ranked 93rd. The only county ranked worse than Morgan was Cook County.