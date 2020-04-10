Submissions For Congressional Art Competition Open

18th District Congressman Darin LaHood says the submission time for the 2020 Congressional Art Competition for high school students is now open. The annual competition, which showcases artistic high schoolers in the district , will move forward with amended submission guidelines due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Students are asked to fill out the Art Competition form on Rep. LaHood’s website and email that form and a picture of their artwork to: IL18ArtCompetition2020@mail.house.gov. Submissions are due by Friday, May 8th at 5:00 p.m.

If you have questions about the submission process, please contact Rep. LaHood’s Peoria District Office at (309) 671-7027 or go to https://lahood.house.gov/services/students.