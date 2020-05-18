Subway on West Morton Has Small Electrical Fire on Sunday

The Jacksonville Fire Department was called to extinguish a small fire within a business yesterday afternoon. Emergency dispatch received a call from the Subway in the 900 block of West Morton Avenue at approximately 2:53PM. Eye witnesses could see smoke billowing from the front doors and side drive-thru window of the business.

Upon arrival, the fire department was able to extinguish a small electrical fire originating from a commercial ice machine within approximately 10 minutes. The business placed fans in the front doors to air out the smoke from the inside. No estimates have been given on damage. No one was hurt. Subway’s business operations were allowed to return to normal for the remainder of the day.