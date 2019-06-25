Summer Fire Safety Reminder

The summer officially kicked off this past weekend. The Illinois State Fire Marshall is urging everyone to take extra precautions when it comes to fire safety for the summer. Fire pits, camp fires, grilling, and fireworks can all cause a major fire disaster if proper precautions aren’t followed.

Fire marsall spokesman J.C. Fultz gives some instructions for grill safety with children and pets around during the summer season. “Not only are sparks that can come flying off of the surface but grease that could spray out of there that could cause some considerable harm to them. Make sure you keep them about 3 feet away from the grilling area. Also, it’s important that you do this in an open area. Stay away from homes and decks that are covered or near a house.”



Fultz says that extra precautions for campfires and fire pits also need to be taken. “Make sure you clear away any leaves, sticks, or over hanging branches. Make sure it’s not windy either. Avoid definitely burning on windy, dry days. Sometimes the weather service will issue what are called ‘Red Flag’ warnings. That’s for days with high winds and low humidity, which are perfect fire-spreading conditions.”



On average, over 18,000 fires are caused by improper usage of fireworks each year. These fires and injuries are not only caused by commercial/consumer fireworks, but also by unregulated novelty fireworks that are sometimes purchased at local retailers. Sparklers account for one-quarter of emergency room visits related to fireworks. A sparkler can burn at a temperature of 1,200° degrees Fahrenheit. To put this into perspective, glass melts at a temperature of 900° degrees Fahrenheit. Children should never handle fireworks. In Illinois, you also must have a license to use consumer fireworks. Always have a hose, bucket of water, dirt or sand nearby to make sure you have something to put fires out as they occur.

Following these guidelines will allow everyone to have a safe and responsible summer.