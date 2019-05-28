Summer Renovation Projects For District 117

District 117 properties will be getting a makeover this summer. District 117 Superintendent Steve Ptacek recently joined the WLDS “What’s On Your Mind” program and spoke about several upcoming changes being made to several district facilities.

Ptacek first outlined changes at the JHS Bowl. The Bowl, which is difficult for those with disabilities to traverse, will soon be ADA compliant. Ptacek explains the renovations taking place. “It’s a hydraulic lift that’s basically in a room. It has a weight capacity that we can’t put a scissor lift on it. It can easily handle wheelchairs and a bunch of the other maintenance stuff that we can do. It was a cost of $125,000.”

The lift will take over a hospitality room at the back of the bowl. Bowl staff will have to escort people to it, as it won’t be readily visible. It will operate much like an elevator and help anyone who needs ADA services to get up and down at the bowl. Ptacek also says that it will help keep games and services at the bowl and curtail any lawsuits.

Ptacek went on to detail another major project at another location. “Washington is the prioritized school to do next. The problem is we don’t have any bonding potential to do major updates right now. The problem that you are seeing on the outside is that we did know that we have masonry work problems that is something that will be severe in the long run. We have already passed through the board a million-dollar project that will be done over the summer. All of the outside masonry work will be done from tuck-pointing to the masonry work on the outside columns, which are currently being pulled off and redone.”

Ptacek says getting Washington School back to being completely safe is going to cost roughly $1 million. Ptacek hopes that lawmakers will listen to lobbying efforts from downstate superintendents to honor a 2004 promise for funding. This would allow Washington to receive the updates that other schools in District 117 have seen in recent years. He hopes that state lawmakers will at least provide $10 million of the proposed $28 million that was in the 15 year old promise.

Ptacek says a third major project will come on Jacksonville’s west side. “The parking lot out at Eisenhower has been put off for years and years. It’s called ‘Lake Eisenhower’ if you’ve ever been out there when it’s rained. It’s a $450,000 project that is actually having a major portion of the parking lot cut out and redo it. Then, we are seal-coating a lot of our other lots because if you don’t want to have a $400,000 project some day, you have to go on a real seal coat base. All of that is coming out of our [savings] funds, because, once again, we cannot sell one health-life safety bonds as other districts can to take care of emergency repairs. We are running a district without a credit card, without any loans. Anything outside of the sales tax, which is done, we’re paying for everything out of savings. We are one of the few districts in the state that has that limitation.”

Ptacek states that the savings the district is pulling from for these necessary projects will eventually run out. Fortunately, when students and parents return in the fall of this year, the necessary repairs and work will be done.