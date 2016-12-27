Superintendent Dustin Day weighs in on Waverly Holiday Tournament

The longest-running Class 1A basketball tournament in the state is underway this week.

Day Two of the 66th Annual Waverly Holiday Tournament is currently underway with all-day coverage on WEAI 107.1 FM.

While the tradition of the tournament comes with the basketball itself, Waverly School Superintendent Dustin Day says it’s a big deal for the entire community.

Day says one of his biggest projects as Superintendent dealt with replacing the gym floor at Waverly.

Day feels that much of what makes the Waverly Holiday Tournament so special is the atmosphere. He says the tournament is a great representation of small-school basketball in Illinois and he feels fortunate to be a part of it.

We will continue to have coverage from the 66th Annual Waverly Holiday Tournament through all four days of action.