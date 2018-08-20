Superintendent Ptacek shares important info, reminders for first day of school today

Students throughout District 117 are headed back to their respective classrooms today, and there are a number of reminders and information for them and their parents to know.

Several exciting projects are wrapping up across the district, and according to Superintendent Steve Ptacek, both South Elementary School and the new Early Years Pre-K facility will be open and ready to go today for the first day of school.

As a guest on Friday’s “What’s On Your Mind?” program on WLDS, Ptacek spoke about the progress at both facilities, and the excitement surrounding the two projects. With the start of the school year today, Ptacek also wanted to go over some of the more important pieces of information that both students and parent should know as they prepare to head back to class. Among those bits of info Ptacek shared was in regards to district bus routes, which he says was released and sent out late last week.

In regards to the recent renovations at South Elementary, as well as the new Pre-K program location, Ptacek says it’s always good to see the excitement of both the students and faculty as they see the new facilities for the first time.

Ptacek also says he’s very excited about several administrative hires that the district made and is looking forward to what those changes bring for the 2018-2019 school year.

If students or parents have any more questions regarding the first day of school, again, Ptacek urges them to contact the Principal or administration at their respective schools. For general questions about the entire district, students and parents can check out the district’s website at jsd117.org.