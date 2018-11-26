Surge suppression survey, 2018 tax levies up for discussion this evening

A couple of inches of snow won’t keep the Jacksonville City Council from meeting this evening.

Before this meeting at 5 p.m., Alderman Lori Large-Oldenettel has called a meeting of the Parks and Lakes committee to talk about the 2019 Boat Races and Pool Study.

The workshop session will begin at 6 p.m. with a discussion of levying taxes for 2018, then will transfer over to a talk about potential surplus vehicles of the Parks and Lakes Department. Then, a discussion about a proposed archaeological survey for the Surge Suppression Project under the banner of the Utility Department will conclude the Workshop session.

During the official meeting beginning at 7 p.m. or directly after the workshop session, a resolution to dispose of the Parks and Lakes vehicles deemed surplus property will be heard, and a resolution for the proposed archaeological survey will be read to the council. A survey of this kind would cost the city just less than 60,000 dollars. The council will need to approve payment from the Waterworks and Sewerage Project Fund before a survey can be confirmed.

Also, the Planning and Public Works committee report will include second readings of both an ordinance approving an intergovernmental agreement for an enterprise zone and an ordinance designating an enterprise zone. The 2018 tax levy ordinance will get a first reading.