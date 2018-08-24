Suspect ID’d in alleged weekend slashing in Beardstown

A suspect has been identified in the Beardstown slashings Sunday morning that hospitalized two people with life-threatening injuries and two others with minor injuries.

According to the Cass County Star-Gazette, Beardstown Police are not releasing the name of the potential suspect because they say the person is believed to be a flight risk.

News reports claim that shortly before 2:30 a.m. Sunday, police responded to La Isla bar at Third and Washington Streets in Beardstown, where they discovered two men who’s suffered severe wounds to their abdomens.

Two additional victims showed up to the Beardstown Police Department shortly after that. One of those victims was a female with a minor laceration, and the second was another female who had apparently suffered a blow to the neck.

According to reports, the blood found at the scene of the crime indicate that the alleged slashing incident took place between the rows of flags on the Second Street side of the downtown square between Washington Street and the middle of the block.

Anyone with any information regarding the alleged incident is encouraged to contact the Beardstown Police Department at 217-323-3131. Agencies assisting in the investigation include Beardstown Police, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and Illinois State Police.