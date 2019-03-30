Suspect in custody for criminal damage involving BB gun

Jacksonville police say they have caught the person who allegedly shot windows out of cars, in multiple recent incidents of property being damaged, with a pellet gun or a BB gun.

19 year old Cory A. Floyd, of 342 West State Street, was booked at the Morgan County Detention Facility just before 9 Friday morning on five charges of criminal damage to property.

A post to the Morgan-Scott Crime Stoppers Facebook page Monday morning detailed a report. “At approximately 7:45pm on Saturday, March 23rd while traveling westbound in the 300 block of West State Street, a vehicle had it’s back windshield shattered by, in all probability, a BB Gun. It should be added that an infant was a passenger in the Vehicle at the time, who was sitting in a rear facing car seat. It should further be noted that JPD received two other reports of vehicle damage by a BB Gun in the same area on the previous evening.”

Floyd has been charged with four counts of criminal damage to property under $500 and one count of criminal damage to property over $500. Floyd remains in custody.