Suspect in Family Video Attempted Robbery Arrested

Jacksonville Police arrested 49 year old Russell S Gregory of the 1100 block of East Morton Avenue this morning in connection to the strong arm robbery that occurred at Family Video on Sunday at approximately 4:15 Sunday afternoon. Jacksonville Police were assisted by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office in the arrest. Gregory was arrested for aggravated battery and attempted robbery after physically accosting a Family Video employee. The Scott County Sherriff’s Office also has pending charges stemming from another incident in Winchester in connection to Gregory. Anyone with any further information about both incidents is encouraged to contact Lieutenant Doug Thompson in the JPD’s Investigations Division at 479-4630. Gregory is being held at the Morgan County Jail awaiting a first appearance in court.

UPDATE: According to the Winchester Police Department, Winchester Police received closed circuit security footage of a man entering the United Community Bank Building located on East Market Street in Winchester. Footage revealed a vehicle of a man who entered the bank by removing an air conditioner to gain entry into the building to remove an undetermined amount of cash at about 12:20 Sunday morning. A bench warrant was issued for Gregory. Winchester Police then submitted a picture of the video and the vehicle to JPD detectives prior to executing the warrant at Gregory’s residence this morning. A Scott County Sheriff’s Deputy and two Winchester Police executed their warrant first at the residence in 1100 block of East Morton Avenue. JPD detectives were able to match the vehicle and description to the Family Video incident.