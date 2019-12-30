Suspects Identified in Penstone Airport Christmas Vandalism

Pittsfield Police say they have identified two subjects in the vandalism at the Penstone Airport that occurred during the overnight hours of Christmas Day. Quincy’s WGEM reports that two juvenile suspects have been identified through physical evidence collected at the scene and via camera footage taken from a nearby location. Pittsfield Police Chief Michael Starman told WGEM that formal charges are expected in the coming days and that the names of the suspects will not be released due to their ages.

Estimates for the damages are still pending, but expected to be around $2500. Airport Manager John Guthrie told media outlets last week that he discovered several broken runway lights and wind tees after returning to work Thursday after Christmas. The suspects face federal charges because airports are governed by the FAA.