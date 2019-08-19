SUV Collision Sends 1 To Hospital in Pike County

Two SUVs collided just outside of Griggsville Sunday night, sending one person to the hospital. At approximately 7PM Sunday night, a 2015 Kia Forte driven by 64 year old Patricia Davis of Decatur and a 2002 Ford Explorer driven by 24 year old Chad Thompson of Springfield were headed eastbound on Interstate 72. Near the Griggsville exit at Mile Post 35, Davis’ Kia slowed to avoid a deer in the roadway. Thompson’s Explorer failed to reduce speed and struck Davis’ vehicle in the rear. Thompson’s explorer then lost control and rolled several times in the median before coming to rest in the westbound lane of Interstate 72. Both were wearing seatbelts. Davis was transported to Illini Community Hospital in Pittsfield by Pike County Ambulance Service with minor injuries. Thompson was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident. Pike County Ambulance, the Griggsville Fire Department, Illinois State Police Distric 20, and the Pike County Sheriff’s Department all assisted at the scene.

