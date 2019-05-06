Symphony Society Executive Director retiring

By Anthony Engle on May 6 at 7:19am

An influential member of Jacksonville Symhpony Society leadership will be resigning.

First reported by the State Journal-Register, John C. Bury, the executive director of the Jacksonville Symphony Society, is retiring at the end of the month.

The 74 year old joined the Jacksonville Symphony Society in a part-time position in January 2010. He was an instrumental part in a number of fundraising efforts with the symphony.

This was not his first major leadership position in Jacksonville. Bury was chief financial officer at Passavant Area Hospital in Jacksonville from 1994 to 2006. He was also a longtime chief financial officer at Mercy Health-St. Charles Hospital in suburban Toledo, Ohio.

The symphony concluded its season Saturday with a concert at Rammelkamp Chapel dedicated to the memory of former symphony society president Peggy Langdon.

