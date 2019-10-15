Taco Bell Hit With Seasoned Beef Recall

Taco Bell restaurants were hit with a nationwide recall on their seasoned beef today by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service. Kenosha Beef International, a Columbus, Ohio establishment, is recalling an undetermined amount of seasoned beef products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically metal shavings. The USDA has said that this is a Class 1 recall because the harzard is where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.

The seasoned beef items were produced between September 20th to October 4th. The items came from 5 different distribution centers and were shipped nationwide according to a press release from FSIS public affairs. Three customer complaints initiated the recall by FSIS today. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider. FSIS is concerned that some product may be in restaurant refrigerators.

Consumers who have questions are urged to contact the toll-free USDA Meat & Poultry hotline at 1-888-674-6854 or they can visit Ask USDA online at usda.gov.