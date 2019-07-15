Take Precaution when Grilling this Summer

Grilling is a right of passage for the summer months. The Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshall wants to remind people that July and August are the peak months for grill fires. According to the Fire Marshall’s office, 19,000 people each year visit the E.R. Due to an accident with a smoker, grill, or outdoor cooker of some type.

FIRE MARSHAL SPOKESPERSON J-C FULTZ SAYS THERE ARE PRECAUTIONS YOU CAN TAKE TO PROTECT YOURSELF.

“Keeping your grill clean by removing grease or fat buildup from the actual grill and in trays below the grill and never leave your grill unattended. You might not think anything is going to happen, you might want to just leave the burgers cooking, go inside and grab something but that is when things can happen. Make sure that you check the gas lines on your grill. Use some sort of water and soap mixture, take it with a sponge and rub it on the gas lines and if there is any kinds of bubbles, you know that there is an issue. When you are done grilling with charcoal, make sure the coals are cool before you dispense them into a metal container. If not, that can cause a fire.”



More than 10,000 homes catch fire due to grills each year, too. Bonfires, pit fires, and campfires also carry their dangers. Keeping them all a safe distance away from tents, homes, trees, and other structures can ensure that you can enjoy some grilled treats for years to come.