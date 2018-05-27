“Tales of Our Fathers” takes audience to the gravesites of ancestors involved in Civil War

Though it is often a sign of the changing seasons, at its core, Memorial Day is about remember those who’ve sacrificed their time, service and sometimes even their own lives for the United States military. And while there are a number of both active and leisurely activities area residents partake in over the holiday weekend, there are also several events taking place that focus specifically on remembrance.

Among those activities taking place in Jacksonville today include several graveside presentations. At the Jacksonville East Cemetery, several speakers will provide presentations, starting at 1 p.m. with a speech by Tarry Damrau entitled, “Patricio Nunes: An Unlikely Story of a Civil War Soldier from Madeira Island, Portugal.”

Following Damrau’s presentation will be Dr. Alonzo Ward, who will present “Robert S. Arbuckle, Co. E, 29th U.S. Colored Troops.”

The final event at East Cemetery is titled, “Generations of Civil War Family’s Chord of Remembrance: A Tale of Our Fathers Eulogy in Honor of Private William J. Tiff of the 101st Illinois Volunteer Infantry Regiment,” presented by Chuck Murphy.

Elsewhere around town, Greg Olsen will give two presentations at Diamond Grove Cemetery starting at 3:30 p.m. Olsen’s first presentation is titled, “Lt. William L. English, Co. E, 101st Illinois Volunteer Infantry Regiment,” and the second, “Illinois Civil War Governor Richard Yates.”

At Murrayville Cemetery, Kathy Wright Parker will present on “Captain John: A Civil War Tale from Murrayville to Missouri and Back,” starting at 5:30 p.m.