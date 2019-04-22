Teacher Minimum Wage Increase Brings Concern And Questions From Local Lawmakers

Illinois state lawmakers are once again trying to increase the teacher’s minimum wage to $40,000 per year. A local state representative and superintendent offer their thoughts on the idea of raising the minimum wage.

State Representative CD Davidsmeyer says that the minimum wage increase won’t fix the teacher problem in the state. “If the state is going to promise that every teacher is going to start every teacher with a $40,000 minimum wage, the state and the politicians at the state level should fund it. They should tell us how they’re going to provide all the dollars to pay the $40,000 minimum wage, not only the $40,000 starting wage but increase everybody else incrementally that’s not going to see that increase.”

Along those same lines, Davidsmeyer expressed that the Tier 2 state pension is harmful to individuals going into teaching in the state and possibly deters the influx of new teachers. “We do need to do things to encourage people to go into teaching like paying a decent wage. I would argue that the Tier 2 pension is probably more hurtful to individuals who are wanting to go into teaching and decide not to because of the Tier 2 pension.”

District 117 Superintendent Steve Ptacek also expressed concerns about the state funding districts with the sharp increase in teacher salary.“I fully support teachers making more money and absolutely want a salary structure that’s attracting more individuals to Jacksonville School District. The purpose of trying to raise the teacher salary to try and draw people into education, I think, is incredibly valid because I think it’s showing that it’s already happening here [in Jacksonville]. At times, what people fail to realize is the reality of the situation. And that is, when you couple at the exact same time a $40,000 minimum salary law with a $15 an hour minimum wage law, if the state legislature does not come up with the money to help schools respond to these mandated increases in our expenditures, then programs across the state are going to have to be canceled. Schools are going to close. They just can’t have this wonderful wish list all the time that we just want all this stuff to happen all the time without understanding that if you want something, you’re going to have to pay for it.”

Ptacek believes that the state will still have a hard time attracting teachers to the profession because of the overall minimum wage increase. He cites the fact that many prospective teachers will go into a different profession with less licensure and stress but still earn the same amount of money.

Despite questions and concerns about the bill, Ptacek offered the idea of a non-traditional teaching program, one of which he experienced while he lived in Florida. Students did not have to go through an apprenticeship in the classroom in a traditional setting but through a probationary period after taking required coursework. Ptacek also said that it might be a way to possibly have schools shut their doors to usher in consolidation of the state’s nearly 800 school districts.

The current bill was similar to one that State Senator Andy Manar sponsored and rolled through both chambers of the Illinois legislature last year, but was vetoed by outgoing Governor Bruce Rauner. The current minimum has not been updated since 1980, when the minimum wage for teachers ranged from $9,000 to $11,000 depending on education level and semester hours worked. The current bill, similar to the overall $15 minimum wage, would be rolled up to $40,000 over a period of 4 years. Senate Bill 10 passed on April 11th by a vote of 43-11, with 3 Republican Senators crossing party lines to vote yes to the bill. The bill has moved on to the House Rules Committee where it could be met with a vote on the House floor by the end of April.