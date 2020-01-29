Teen Arrested for Possessing a Firearm Near A-C Central School Yesterday

A male juvenile has been arrested by Illinois State Police for reportedly having a gun near A-C Central School yesterday.

WICS in Springfield is reporting that a 17 year old male was arrested today for felony disorderly conduct and unlawful possession of a firearm.

The teen is being held at the McLean County Juvenile Detention Center to await a detention hearing. Both charges are Class 4 felonies.

The school was put on lock down yesterday after receiving a call at approximately 3:15 pm of a suspicious person entering the school who was possibly armed.

The suspect was found by police approximately 3 miles away and was taken into custody. Initial reports indicated the subject was unarmed at the time of the arrest.

According to the report, the Illinois State Police updated the school superintendent today that the suspect remained in custody and that a weapon was found during the investigation. ISP officials say that it is possible the suspect had the weapon with him while he was on campus.

The Cass County State’s Attorney’s Office is working with the State Police on the ongoing investigation.