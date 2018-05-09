Teenage suffers minor injuries despite overturning car in Scott County crash

By Blake Schnitker on May 9 at 7:17am

An area teenager has been hospitalized with minor injuries following a single-vehicle crash in Scott County yesterday.

According to reports from Illinois State Police District 20, a 16-year old female juvenile was transported to Passavant Area Hospital with minor injuries following a crash new the Alsey/Manchester Blacktop last night.

Reports from state police say that the 16-year old girl was traveling westbound on the Alsey/Manchester Blacktop just east of Suttles Road in a 2006 Chevrolet Impala when the crash occurred right after 6:30 p.m.

Authorities claim in reports that the driver was allegedly distracted while driving and ran off the right side of the roadway. The teenage driver supposedly then overcorrected and lost control before crossing both lanes of traffic and leaving the roadway on the south side of the Alsey/Manchester Blacktop.

According to Illinois State Police, the 16-year old’s Impala then struck a ditch embankment, overturned and struck a utility pole before eventually coming to rest upside down in nearby field.

Assisting agencies included: deputies with the Scott County Sheriff’s Department, Roodhouse Police, Winchester Fire and EMS, and workers with Illinois Rural Electric Company.