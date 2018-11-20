Tallula man dead following head-on crash Saturday morning

A Menard County man is dead following a two-vehicle crash on Illinois Route 97 in Sangamon County Saturday morning.

According to reports from Illinois State Police District 9, the crash occurred right around 8:15 a.m. Saturday morning on Illinois Route 97 just west of Lincoln Trail Road.

Preliminary investigative reports say that a white 2015 Hyundai Azera, driven by a 36-year old female, from Pleasant Plains, was traveling westbound on Route 97 just west of Lincoln Trail Road. At the same time, a gold 2007 Dodge Grand Caravan, driven by 60-year old David Daniel, of Tallula, was traveling eastbound at the same location when, for unknown reasons, the white Hyundai crossed over into eastbound traffic and struck the gold caravan head-on.

There was two passengers involved in the crash, one in each vehicle. In the white Hyundai there was a one year old female passenger who was not reported to have sustained any injuries. There was reportedly a 60-year old female passenger in the gold caravan that did not sustain any injuries either.

Following preliminary investigations and autopsy reports, Sangamon County coroner Cinda Edwards reported the identity of the deceased drive to be that of 60-year old David Daniel of Tallula.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene. The incident remains under investigation at this time.