Temporary Drive-Up Screening Clinic to Close in Beardstown

By Jeremy Coumbes on May 5, 2020 at 2:22pm

A drive-up respiratory clinic in Beardstown will close on Wednesday.

Health officials have announced the respiratory screening at Taylor Clinic located on West 15th street in Beardstown will close at the end of the day tomorrow.

Jay Roszhart, President of the Ambulatory Division of Memorial Health System says the clinic has screened 206 people in the two weeks it has been in operation, and there are now other options in the area for testing.

Roszhart says Taylor Clinic will remain open and continue to provide services for anyone who has respiratory symptoms, or who needs to be screened or treated for COVID-19.

The drive-up screening effort was a joint initiative by Memorial Health System, Sarah D. Culbertson Memorial Hospital in Rushville and the Cass County Health Department.

Roszhart thanked Culbertson Memorial Hospital, Taylor Clinic and the Cass County Health Department in the announcement made today. He says “This was an example of how health-care agencies came together to serve a community need.”

Taylor Clinic is located at 100 W. 15th St., in Beardstown.