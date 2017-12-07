Tentative agreement reached between A-C Central School District & ACCEA

It appears as though a local school district will avoid a strike after mediation last night.

As reported in early November, A-C Central School District 262 and the A-C Central Education Association, or ACCEA, announced an impasse in contract negotiations. Once the impasse was in place, the two sides had around 30 days to come to an agreement; otherwise a potential strike could have taken place among A-C Central teachers and other staff members.

Meeting for the third and final time last night, District 262 Superintendent Tim Page says preliminary contract agreements were reached between his district and the ACCEA.

“Things went very well last night, we actually reached tentative agreements on all issues, so the full association will be voting to ratify that tonight and then it will be on our regular board meeting for ratification for December 20th. I think we got some good things on paper and it’s all worked out. Hopefully it’s just a matter of going through the motions of having it ratified by both sides now,” Page says.

As Page mentions, the tentative contract agreements between the district and the association still needs to be finalized by a vote at the next board meeting on December 20th. If finalized, the contract would run through 2020.

Page says he’s happy that both sides were able to resolve this issue, which has been in talks since June, and that things will soon return to the status quo.

“I was just very proud of both sides, I thought they came to the table and did some great work. I think both sides are pleased with the outcome, and I’m happy to get this behind us and move forward with what we do, which is teaching kids,” says Page.

Page says he would not disclose the terms of the tentative contract agreement between the district and the ACCEA they’ve been officially approved by both sides.