Text Message Debit Card Scam Hitting Area Residents

An active text message scam is hitting cell phone users this week.

WICS Newschannel 20 is reporting that the Springfield Police Department has received reports from residents that received a text message informing the user that their Visa debit card has been temporarily locked. WLDS has received reports of at least two of our staff who received the messages.

The message instructs the receiver to call an 800 number insinuating the need to make contact to restore service to their debit card. The 800 number listed in the texts has varied however the email address listed as the sender appears to be the same.

Authorities are reminding the public to never click on links in messages or call numbers listed in a message you are unsure of. If you are concerned about your bank or credit accounts after receiving a message like this, authorities say to call your bank or credit card company, and not the contact information listed in the messages.