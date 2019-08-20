The Art Association of Jax Viva La Vida on the Lawn

A Jacksonville Center for the Arts is having a major celebration this weekend. The Art of Association of Jacksonville is throwing their annual fiesta on the lawn of the David Strawn Art Gallery Saturday, August 24th from 5-7PM.

Jessica Richardson and Amy Jackson, two organizers of the event, detail the theme “Viva La Vida” for this year’s party on the lawn. “It’s ‘Viva La Vida,’ which means ‘live the life.’ It’s based on a Frida Kahlo painting, her final painting. She’s a well-known Mexican artist. We’re excited to portray some of her artwork through the decorations,” said Richardson.

“We have several facsimile pieces of her art that we’ve acquired – some canvas prints we have been able to purchase online. They are going to be framed and hung in one of the galleries for folks to see, including the themed painting ‘Viva La Vida,’ which may surprise some people because it’s a painting of watermelon,” said Jackson.

“Kahlo said it was a celebration of her life. That’s kind of where we wanted this party to go to as a celebration of the arts, a celebration of the life of the David Strawn Art Gallery and how long it has been in the community and how big of a staple it has become.”



Richardson and Jackson give the full details about the event. “It’s one of our major fundraisers of the year to support the David Strawn Art Gallery and having free and open gallery openings and gala receptions most of the year,” said Richardson.

“We have two major fundraisers during the year. In the spring we have the Beaux Art Ball, which is more of a formal fundraiser. The lawn party is held every year in August, and it’s more of a relaxed, outdoor atmosphere. It really is a fiesta – a party out on the lawn and it is open to the public. It’s not limited to just members of the Art Association.”

“It’s from 5 to 7 so come out before you go to dinner that night. For $30, you get unlimited drinks and appetizers. We have great music this year. We’ll have a mariachi guitar player that will be going around and playing music, serenading people. It’ll be a great night,” said Richardson.

Jackson says the Association is trying something new this year: “The other thing that we are doing this year is having a salsa contest; and we’re going to have between 6-10 different salsas that are prepared by members of the community. It will be an anonymous taste testing. We will take votes and at the end of the night we announce a winner and second place in the contest.”



If you love art, food, and mariachi music bookmark your calendar for next weekend before you go out for supper.