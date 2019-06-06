The Choking Challenge Dangers

Summer vacation is here for local students. Summer boredom is likely to sit in at some point. Young people are returning to a popular but sometimes deadly form of entertainment. The pass out/blackout game or choking game has re-emerged from the late-90s in the age of social media.

A popular game for those between the ages of 12-19, the game involves willingly submitting to being choked by a friend or choking ones self alone to reach a desired “high” effect from the oxygen deprivation.

Anna Jurich, executive director of the Gateway Foundation, details some of the consequences of the challenge. “Sometimes, in a group, someone will come up behind one of their peers and choke them until they pass out briefly and then let go. Then, the person comes to and they’re a little bit disoriented and they get a head rush. They view [this game] as pretty harmless.”

Jurich describes the role social media has played in the re-emergence of this game. “I absolutely think that kids spend a lot of time on social media. They see things like ‘the black out game’ and want to try it for themselves. It’s kind of like ‘I dare you to do it.’ That’s why we see things like the cinnamon challenge and the choking game. Social media definitely has an impact. It would be helpful to intersperse some of the videos on social media with some education about the real risks of this because you’re actually shutting off oxygen to your brain.”

In just 3 minutes of oxygen deprivation, one can receive noticeable brain damage. In 4-5 minutes of lack of oxygen, people can die. Jurich says that asphyxiation isn’t the only issue that can be set off by being choked. “In addition to fatalities, there’s also a risk of sometimes the person being chokes falls over and they hit their head. They may have a heart condition or seizure problems that may spur some other medical conditions. There are other injury risks that come along with this game.”

Jurich reminds parents to be educated and to pay attention to their children, especially after being in large groups. “Are you noticing your kid having periods of time where they are being disoriented, especially when they are in groups of kids? Are you seeing bruising on the neck or on the head or other injuries that don’t make a lot of sense? Just check into that and have that conversation with them. Again, I think most of the time that kids aren’t aware of the risks and dangers. Being able to talk openly about those risks and offer them information about things that kids sometimes do that aren’t necessarily safe. Give children that information and make them aware of those dangers.”

Jurich urges parents to double-check research and to also check where their kids are getting information about the game and to not get sucked into peer pressure. Jurich again urges awareness and open communication between parents and kids when it comes to any Internet or social media challenges and to take necessary precautions to have a safe and fun summer vacation.