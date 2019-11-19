The Fresh Press Juice-Smoothie Bar For Sale

A successful downtown food and drink establishment is for sale less than a year after being open. Owner Jessica Lynn announced via a post on Facebook this morning that the Fresh Press smoothie and juice bar is up for sale as a turn key establishment. Lynn, a native of Ventura, California started the business back in January, says in the post that the juice bar has been very successful in its first year of operation.

The Fresh Press has been very inclusive for the education and fitness community, providing discounts for local fitness businesses as well as area students. They’ve also been one of the more ADA compliant businesses in the area, providing Braille menus for the visually impaired. Lynn and her husband Bobby have not been able to be reached for comment this morning. However, the post states that ownership doesn’t currently have the proper time to devote to make the business remain successful.

For information about the sale, interested parties are urged to call 217-245-8085 or email thefreshpress217@gmail.com. The Fresh Press is located at 216 Mauvisterre Street just off the square. View the Facebook Post here.