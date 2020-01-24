The Jacksonville Area Chamber of Commerce Holds Annual Meeting, Awards 4

The Jacksonville Area Chamber of Commerce held their annual meeting last night and presented 4 awards to area businesses and one individual.

Warmowski Photography was awarded the 2019 Business of the Year with Under 25 employees. Steve and Tiffany Warmowski started their company in 2007.

CCK Automations, founded by JJ and Sheri Richardson, were awarded the 2019 Business of the Year Over 25 employees. The electronics manufacturing business was started in 1999 provides electrical, electronic and injection molded plastics to their customers around the country and is the fastest growing business in Jacksonville.

The Jacksonville Area Convention and Visitors Bureau was awarded the Non-profit Business of the Year for all of its contributions to local tourism for businesses, attractions, and local events.

Keith Bradbury, long-time Chamber member and former CEO of Community State Bank in Franklin, received the Chamber’s Circle of Excellence Award.

The Chamber also recognized outgoing Board Chair Susie Drake. Keith Lape will now become the Chamber Board’s chair for 2020.

For more information, visit the Chamber here at their website, at 155 West Morton Avenue, or give them a call at 245-2174.