The Price Is United Pre-Sale Tickets Available Now

The Prairieland United Way is giving everyone a chance to come on down…for the current campaign during a new event to kick off the New Year. The Price Is United event on Februay 8th will feature a dinner and all of your favorite games from the popular daytime game show The Price Is Right.

Dave Meyer says the format should be familiar to any fans of the show. “It’s going to be very much like the show with a few changes. All of your favorite games like Cliffhanger, Plinko, the golf game – all those games known as The Price is Right favorites are going to be available. The way we are going to change things is by calling down 4 new people for each game. It gives more people the opportunity to come up and play for a prize. We’re actually going to have 32 people to come on down and play. We’re very excited about it. This has kind of been Nicole and I’s brainchild. It’s something we’ve always wanted to do for a big event. This is going to be a lot of fun. We have created a prize wheel and it’s quite the monstrosity. It’s getting a final coat of paint and it should be ready to go for the event in February.”

It’s not the final event for Meyers’ campaign. They will also be having a trivia night coming up on February 22nd in the New Year. Nicole says that they are at 75% of the $460,000 goal for the campaign, but remain positive they will reach that goal by the time both events are complete.

Nicole Meyer says they have started pre-sale for the Price Is United event. “Reynolds Consumer Products is the sponsor for The Price Is United event. To make it a better opportunity to support United Way, the event starts with a dinner. In order to get tickets, we do ask that you buy tickets beforehand. For the pre-sale, you can call me at 217-204-5947 or the Prairieland United Way office at 217-245-4557. We will be happy to get you on the list for pre-sale tickets and we’ll be willing to deliver those tickets or checking you in at the door the night of the event. Individual pricing is $40 a ticket. The ticket will include your dinner as well as a chance at the game and an opportunity to win prizes. If you can get a table of 8, the price is $280, which is a savings of $40.”

Physical tickets will be available soon. They can be purchased at Town & Country Bank, the Prairieland United Way Office, and the First National Bank of Arenzville’s South Main Location. WLDS’s own Gary Scott is also expected to to co-host the event.

The Meyers say that they have grown more passionate about their work with the United Way as chairs this year and hope to pass along the same help and support they’ve received this year to next year’s chairs.