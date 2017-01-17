The Y To Host Winter Soiree

By Zac Coffman on January 17 at 7:39am

The Bob Freesen YMCA will be holding the annual Winter Soiree next month.

The Winter Soiree is the single largest fundraiser for the Ymca and helps to support the Y’s youth programing, membership assistance for those who need it and helps to purchase new equipment.

Mary Henry, the Executive Director of the Bob Freesen YMCA explains when the event is and what will happen at the Soiree.

Henry says the Y has some great prizes for the auctions.

Henry says that if you prepurchase your tickets it will save you some money.

If you have any questions about the Winter Soiree or to purchase your tickets call the Y at 217-245-2141.