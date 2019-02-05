This Weeks Top Soil Moisture Supply and Crop Progression in the State

Hot weather didn’t deter farmers getting field work this past week. There were 6.7 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending July 28, 2019. Statewide, the average temperature was 73.3 degrees, 2.0 degrees below normal. Precipitation averaged 0.42 inches, 0.45 inches below normal. In the local West-Southwest District average temperature was 74.1 degrees, 2 degrees below normal. Precipitation averaged .67 inches, or .26 inches below par.

Illinois State Crop Statistician Mark Schleusener details top soil moisture and growing degree days for the state.

“Top soil moisture levels were reported as 6% very short, 34% short, 57% adequate, and 3% surplus which is dryer than one week ago. Growing degree days accumulated since May 1st, are now above average in all but northern parts of Illinois.”

Growing degree days in the local district stayed above normal at 1869 or 33 above par. Schleusener details major crop progress and pasture conditions throughout the state.

“Corn silking has now reached 59% that compares to 100% one year ago and 94% for the five year average. Corn in the dough stage reached 16% complete compared to 60% last year and 36% normally. The condition of the Illinois corn crop was rated as 18% very poor to poor, 38% fair, and 44% good to excellent. The soy bean crop is now blooming at 52% of acres compared to 91% last year and 83% normally. 14% of acres are setting pods compared to 50% normally. The condition of the crop was reported as 20% very poor to poor, 36% fair, and 44% good to excellent. Winter wheat harvest advanced four points to 98% finished. In other crops, the second cutting of alfalfa hay is 76% finished compared to 90% normally and the third cutting of alfalfa hay is 13% compared to 18% normally. Pasture conditions were rated 18% very poor to poor, 44% fair, and 38% good to excellent, a little worse than one week ago.”

Illinois’ weather pattern looks to be a bit cooler and dry throughout the remainder of this coming week, as well for more suitable work days in the field ahead.