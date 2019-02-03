This Weeks Top Soil Moisture Supply and Crop Progression in the State

Dry conditions now has many farmers asking for rain to help crops to continue to progress. There were 6.7 days suitable for fieldwork, nearly the same from one week ago. Statewide, the average temperature was 73.1 degrees, 1.0 degree below normal. Precipitation averaged 0.36 inches, 0.44 inches below normal. In the local west southwest district, temperature averaged 73.4 degrees, or 1.5 degrees below normal; and precipitation averaged a half an inch or .29 inches below bar. Topsoil moisture supply was rated at 13 percent very short, 44 percent short, 41 percent adequate, and 2 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture supply was rated at 5 percent very short, 35 percent short, 57 percent adequate, and 3 percent surplus.

State Crop Statistician Mark Schleusener details major crops and pasture conditions.

“Corn silking has now reached 81 percent of acres, that compares to 100 percent one year ago and 97 percent for the five year average. Corn in the dough stage reached 29 percent and is also well behind normal progress which is 58 percent for the five year average. The condition of the Illinois corn crop was rated at 22 percent very poor to poor, 37 percent fair, and 41 percent good to excellent, a decline from one week ago. The soy bean crop is now blooming at 72 percent of acres compared to 93 percent last year and 90 percent normally, while 30 percent of acres are setting pods compared to 66 percent normally. The condition of the Illinois soybean crop was reported as 24 percent very poor to poor, 36 percent fair, and 40 percent good to excellent, also a decline from last week. Moving over to hay, the second cutting of alfalfa hay is 88 percent finished compared to 96 percent normally and the third cutting of alfalfa hay 29 percent finished compared to 33 percent normally. Pasture conditions were rated as 19 percent very poor to poor, 44 percent fair, and 37 percent good to excellent, a little worse than one week ago.”

Growing degree days continue to be ahead of schedule around the state at 1948, over 20 above normal. In the local district, they stand at 2030 or 28 above par. A warm, dry weather pattern is expected to continue through the rest of the week.