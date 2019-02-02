This Weeks Top Soil Moisture Supply and Crop Progression in the State

Temperatures continue to warm and precipitation continues to track ahead of average throughout the state as farmers continue to try to plant throughout the state. Precipitation around the state averaged 1.1 inches, or 17 hundredths of an inch above par. In the local West Southwest District, temperatures were at 80.9 degrees on average or 5.2 degrees above normal. While precipitation in the local district stood at .95 inches or 19 hundredths of an inch above par.

Brad Summa, Executive Director of the Heartland Regional Office in St. Louis, Missouri provides this week’s top soil moisture supply and major crop progression in the state.

“Overall a good week weather wise for much of the state of Illinois as there were 5.8 days suitable for field work. Top soil moisture supply was rated at 1% very short, 19% short, 68% adequate, and 12% surplus. Sub soil moisture supply was rated at 13% short, 77% adequate, and 10% surplus. For the corn crop, the corn sulking reached 36% this week, up 17% from a week ago and compared to 96% last year. Corn dough was at 1% compared to 29% last year and 18% for the five year average. Corn condition was rated 4% very poor, 14% poor, 39% fair, 39% good, and 4% excellent. Soy beans emerged, reached 96% compared to 91% last week and 100% last year. Soy beans blooming was at 30%, up 18% from a week ago and compared to 87% last year. Soy beans setting pods reached 2% this week. The soy bean condition was rated 5% very poor, 13% poor, 37% fair, 40% good, and 5% excellent. Winter wheat harvest had reached 94% this week compared to 90% last week and 100% a year ago. Pasture and range condition was rated at 2% very poor, 6% poor, 42% fair, 36% good, and 14% excellent.”

Growing Degree Days continue to be ahead of average locally and statewide. The West Southwest district currently stands at 1,702 or 40 above average, while the state currently sits at 1626 or 29 above par. Field work will likely continue to move forward with the bright weather outlook for the remainder of the week.