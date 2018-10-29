Thompson with JPD goes over Trick or Treating safety tips

Hundreds of local kids will be hitting the streets in their Halloween costumes tomorrow and Wednesday night for trick or treating.

The city of Jacksonville, along with the Jacksonville Police Department, has designated Tuesday and Wednesday or this week as the official nights for local kids to go trick or treating around town. With hundreds of kids getting into their Halloween costumes and roaming the local streets, it’s important for area residents to remember some basic safety tips when it comes to trick or treating.

Doug Thompson with the Jacksonville Police Department joined WLDS’ AM Conversation this morning, where he went over some of the more important safety reminders for Jacksonville residents.

“Make sure you’re wearing some lighter-colored clothes, we know a lot costumes are darker, we recommend that someone have a flashlight so that the kids are able to be seen by people who are possibly driving through the neighborhood. Another important tip is to make sure that we’re not eating the candy prior to getting home and letting an adult go through it.” says Thompson

In recent meetings, the Jacksonville city council has altered the city’s ordinance when it comes to trick or treating. Now, local trick or treaters are allowed to go anywhere in the city, as long as they’re accompanied by an adult, rather than the old limit of staying within five blocks of their address.

Thompson says that local homes wishing to invite trick or treaters to their door should leave a front light on.

Trick or Treating in Jacksonville takes place Tuesday and Wednesday evening from dusk until 9 p.m., and is meant for kids under the age of 13 years old.