Three Arrested After Large Party, Shots Fired

Jacksonville Police arrested three men for a loud, large party and shots fired at a party yesterday evening. Police received multiple calls of a loud party in the area of the 100 block of Walnut Court at approximately 6:45PM. Police observed a large gathering at the residence and heard potential gunshots.

Upon entering the residence, police arrested 3 men on various charges. 33 year old Jevon K Walton of the 400 block of West Douglas was arrested for resisting a peace officer after refusing to comply with officer commands, criminal trespass to state supported land because he had a previous letter of no trespass to the residence, and reckless conduct for hosting a party of 10 or more people during the governor’s stay at home directive. 22 year old Quantorius J. Courtney listed as homeless was also arrested for resisting a peace officer and reckless conduct. 33 year old Trevon L. Walton of Springfield was also arrested reckless conduct and criminal trespass to state supported land. All 3 men are currently being held at the Morgan County Jail. The incident remains under investigation by Jacksonville Police.