Three Arrested In Connection To Robbery

By Zac Coffman on January 9 at 1:54pm

The Jacksonville Police Department Investigative Division made three arrests on Saturday in relation to a robbery that was reported on New Years Day.

Lieutenant Adam Mefford of the Jacksonville Police Department explains how they were able to make the arrests.

The Adult woman has been identified as 26 year old Rosemary Ogle of the 400 block of Sherman. In addition to Robbery Charges Ogle also faces charges for contributing to the delinquency of minors.

Lieutenant Mefford says that Ogle and the two minors knew their victim personally.

The case remains under investigation and anyone with information is urged to contact the Jacksonville Police Department Investigative Division at 479-4630.