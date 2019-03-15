Three cats reportedly perish in local house fire

No humans were hurt, but a house fire on the northeast edge of Jacksonville Thursday afternoon reportedly claimed the lives of cats inside the house.

Both the Jacksonville and South Jacksonville Fire Departments responded to a structure fire in the 1100 block of Illinois Avenue at around 4:30 yesterday afternoon.

Though there was no obvious evidence of the fire on the outside of the house, reports say heavy smoke damage and burns could be seen throughout the inside of the residence.

According to the Jacksonville Fire Department, three cats died in the fire.