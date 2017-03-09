Three Committee Meetings scheduled for South Jacksonville tonight

A series of committee meetings are scheduled to take place at the South Jacksonville Village Hall tonight.

Starting the night off will be a Planning and Public Facilities Committee Meeting at 5:30 p.m. The planned discussions for this first meeting involve Robinson Alley and a Tourism Grant Application.

At 5:45, the Personnel and Finance Committee will meet. On the agenda for the second meeting is the PSEBA Obligation, IT Managed Service, as well as discussion over personnel and email policy.

Wrapping things up will be a meeting of the Public Protection Committee at 6 p.m. The only agenda items for the final meeting include reviews of National Police Week Memorial Service in Washington D.C. and the Village’s golf cart ordinance.

All meetings will take place in the Village Hall Board Room located at 301 Dewey Drive.