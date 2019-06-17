Three confirmed dead after two-vehicle accident Sunday evening near Chapin

Three people are dead after a two-vehicle crash near Chapin late yesterday afternoon.

The names of the three individuals who reportedly lost their lives as a result of this accident are not being released at this time. However, one person that died is confirmed to be a Morgan County resident.

Morgan County Sheriff Mike Carmody describes a preliminary crash report.

“At approximately 5:30 pm Sunday June 16th, Morgan County deputies were notified of a two-vehicle accident at Concord/Arenzville Road and Base Line Road. Air Evac was called. Responding agencies included Chapin Rescue, Arenzville Rescue, Jacksonville Fire, and LifeStar Ambulance. The individuals were pinned inside the vehicles. All three individuals, after being extricated from the two vehicles, were all pronounced dead at the scene.”



Carmody explains some other aspects of the crash investigation.

“An Illinois State Police accident reconstructionist was called in, as well as the Morgan County coroner’s office. One individual is from Morgan County. Residency has not been confirmed or determined for the other two people now deceased. We are waiting on notification of family. After that is done, the coroner’s office will release the identities of those that died in the accident. It is yet to be determined how the accident was caused, but alcohol may have been a determining factor.”



Carmody also says its too early to tell whether or not anyone was wearing seat belts.

“We would have to get in touch with the accident reconstructionist. Due to the amount of damage, and the necessary efforts of rescue personnel, that question cannot be answered at this time.”



WLDS/WEAI News will offer any and all updates in regards to the investigation of this crash if and when it becomes available.