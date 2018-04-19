Three Injured Near Pittsfield

Three people were injured in a three vehicle accident just north Pittsfield yesterday afternoon.

The injured were identified as drivers of each of the vehicles. 40-year-old Roger Daniels of Manchester was hospitalized at Blessing Hospital. 73-year-old Richard Teaney of Pittsfield and 54-year-old Jerry Orr of Perry were airlifted to St John’s Hospital in Springfield.

State police say all three had minor to moderate injuries.

State police say all three vehicles were on US 54 about 3 miles north of Pittsfield.

Troopers say the car driven by Daniels was struck in the backside by the Jeep driven by Teaney, causing Teaney to spin out of control and into the path of a jeep driven by Orr.

Daniels car veered off into a ditch embankment.

Daniels was ticketed for failure to reduce spend, improper lane usage, and driving without insurance. Teaney was cited for driving without insurance.

More tickets may be issued pending further investigation.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

